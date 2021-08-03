Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Best of Everything

Digital Trends
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpending your hard-earned money on a shiny new piece of tech gear is never easy. There are often hundreds of choices; knowing what to look for is a challenge; and the web is full of junky guides and ads that make choosing a new product harder than it needs to be. You want the best stuff, the very best products, and picking out new tech shouldn’t be stressful or waste days of your time. That’s why we’ve revamped our Best Products guides to make things easier for you.

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#3d Printers#Fitness#Smartphone#Tech#Digital Trends
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Related
ElectronicsDigital Trends

The 2020 iPad just got a sweet discount at Amazon

Considering replacing your laptop with a tablet, or want to see what all the fuss around the iPad is all about? Well now is your chance with these iPad deals. And one of the latest iPads, the 8th generation (2020), 10.2-inch iPad, is currently on sale for $30 off at Amazon. You can score a brand-new iPad for only $299, a huge discount from its regular price of $329. It’s rare to see Apple products on sale, so take advantage of this fantastic opportunity and walk away with an iPad, today!
ElectronicsDigital Trends

These MASSIVE 4K TVs are on clearance for next to nothing today

Nothing immerses you in your favorites shows, movies, and games like a big 4K TV screen, and you’ll have your choice of the top brands with these 4K TV deals and Best Buy TV deals happening now. Also, for a limited time, you can save $80 on a 65-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV, or get $50 off a massive, 75-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV. Those are impressive discounts on some of the top 4K TVs. Don’t miss out!
TV ShowsDigital Trends

This MASSIVE 4K TV just got an insane discount at Walmart

It’s always a good time to upgrade your home theater setup’s TV, especially when you see 4K TV deals that fit your budget. While a 4K TV may be expensive, you’ll be able to buy bigger screens if you take advantage of offers from online retailers. For example, Walmart is currently selling this 70-inch TCL 4K TV for just $598, after a $102 discount off its original price of $700, in a deal that may be too good for you to ignore.
Video GamesEW.com

Walmart has incredible deals on laptops and tablets perfect for both work and play

As many of us gear up to return to offices or schools in person, we may find ourselves in need of new gadgets to help us be better organized and efficient. At the same time, many of us have developed new interests during quarantine ー whether they be in art, video games, or new television genres ー that we would still like to keep up. Luckily, Walmart has marked down prices on gaming laptops, Chromebooks, and tablets that are perfect for both work and play.
TechnologyPhone Arena

The best small tablets - updated August 2021

Okay, it's 2021, and phones sport their largest screen sizes ever, almost overtaking the role of a tablet. However, there are some of us that have a preference for tablets despite owning a smartphone. You may want a separate device, such as an iPad or a tablet, that you can do schoolwork on, read, work, or even watch YouTube. But at the same time, you don't want something too big... if that's the case, then this article is for you.
ElectronicsNBC4 Columbus

Best cheap VR headset

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Ever since the advent of video games, there has always been the desire to one day create technology where games are not just played but experienced. Virtual reality games allow the player to fully immerse themselves into the worlds of their favorite games by utilizing a headset and motion tracking, giving players a direct hands-on experience entirely from the comfort of their own homes.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

AirPods Max are $49 off – if you like the color blue

It’s unbelievably rare to see discounts on the newest Apple products, so you’ll want to keep an eye out while browsing these AirPod deals. Or, you could head over to Amazon, where the AirPods Max are $49 off, though this discount only applies to the Sky Blue variety. Right now, you can score a pair of the brand-new AirPods Max for only $500 — a massive drop from their regular price of $549. Apple almost never discounts products like the AirPod Max, so you won’t want to miss out on this opportunity.
ElectronicsTechRadar

Hisense U8G Android TV (65U8G) review

Regardless of whether you consider yourself a hardcore gamer, cinephile or an individual simply looking for a value-packed 4K TV, the Hisense U8G provides a lot of something for everyone. TODAY'S BEST DEALS. 30-second review. Hisense has spent the past couple of years making outstanding TVs like the Hisense U80G...
Home & GardenPopular Mechanics

The Best Garage Storage Ideas for Everything You Could Possibly Have

Organizing your home room-by-room is pretty much on everyone’s to-do list, and that includes the place where all the clutter lands: your garage. In order to transform your hoarder hub, you’ll need some effective garage storage ideas. From a place to put your power tools and gardening supplies to a designated space for car accessories and sports gear, there’s a storage solution for every single thing item hiding in your garage.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

You can currently get two months of Kindle Unlimited for only $5

A Kindle Unlimited subscription is a good fit for those who love to read, but what some may not know is that it offers unlimited listening too, on any device — of audiobooks. A subscription pairs nicely with Kindle deals, so you can grab Amazon’s best tablets and eReaders for cheap.
ElectronicsTrustedReviews

Fitbit Inspire 2 Review

The Fitbit Inspire 2 is the current entry point for anyone wishing to dip their toe in the fitness tracking waters. It’s a stripped-back, unassuming wearable with a comfortable fit, a tiny 1.4-inch OLED display, a full 10-days of battery life, and an optical heart rate tracker. It’s an ideal way to introduce yourself to the smart health and fitness world.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

iRobot Roomba and Braava Jet both get major discounts at Walmart

Want to keep your home squeaky clean without the time and effort it takes to vacuum and mop the floors? Then a powerful robot vacuum might be perfect for you. If you’re on the search for your next automated cleaning tool, you’ll be glad to know about these robot vacuum deals. These models range from top-end vacuums with Wi-Fi and advanced navigation, to budget-friendly units with everything you need to keep the floors looking pristine.
ElectronicsTechRadar

Wemo WiFi smart plug review

The Wemo WiFi smart plug is an affordable HomeKit-compatible smart plug. It’s simple to set up and comes with handy features such as schedules and an Away mode, but it lacks energy monitoring. TODAY'S BEST DEALS. One-minute review. Belkin is a name more familiar with smartphone and computing peripherals, even...
ElectronicsTechHive

Eufy's feature-packed Wi-Fi Video Doorbell is cheaper than ever

There’s nothing better than checking who’s at the door from the couch. Today, you can do that for under $100. Amazon is selling Anker’s Eufy Security Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for $80. That’s the all-time low, and $40 off the usual $120 it sells for. This Eufy doorbell features 1600-by-1200 video...
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Apple Watch 3, Samsung Galaxy Watch get big price cuts at Amazon

Want to step up your personal tech game? Smartwatches are all the rage, and you can save big with these price cuts. The Apple Watch deals and the Samsung Galaxy Watch deals happening now at Amazon make this the perfect time to either upgrade your existing watch or dive into the world of smartwatch technology. Both of these watches have big price cuts at Amazon right now: The Apple Watch Series 3 is on sale for $199, marked down $30 from $229. The Samsung Galaxy Watch has an even deeper discount: It’s currently marked down to $195, for a whopping $105 off the regular price of $299. Both watches qualify for free shipping and returns for Amazon Prime members.
TechnologyDigital Trends

Best back-to-school iPad deals and sales for 2021

Now is the perfect time to snag one of the best back-to-school iPad deals out there. With everyone heading back to school or college soon, retailers are keen to entice you into buying a new iPad. Thanks to that, there are some awesome back-to-school iPad sales going on right now, and we’ve narrowed things down to the absolute best offers. Whether you’re looking to invest in the premium iPad Pro or a budget price iPad, there are back-to-school iPad deals for you here. If you’re not sure where to start, we’ve got you covered. We’ve got all the key buying advice you need to consider so there’s something for everyone and every budget. Read on while we explain all. Looking for more general iPad deals? We’ve got you covered there, too!

Comments / 0

Community Policy