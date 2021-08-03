Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

Now we're sure Rich Fitzgerald and Jeff Daniels are not the same person

By Joshua Axelrod
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoing viral during the 2020 presidential election was not the first time Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald was made aware of his striking resemblance to actor Jeff Daniels. “I first heard this about myself back when ‘Terms of Endearment’ came out,” Fitzgerald told the Post-Gazette, referencing the 1983 James L....

TV SeriesVulture

Jeff Daniels Is the Mare of the American Rust Trailer

Jeff Daniels once again reminds us that America isn’t all that great in the new Showtime series American Rust. Co-starring Emmy winner Maura Tierney, the series follows Daniels as Del Harris, the police chief of a town in the Pennsylvania Rust Belt (not Easttown). When a murder is uncovered, Harris must “decide what lengths he is willing to take to protect the son of the woman he loves.” “Billy, what kind of trouble are you in?” Tierney asks in the trailer. Based on the debut novel by Philipp Meyer, the family drama also stars Bill Camp (The Queen’s Gambit), David Alvarez (West Side Story), Alex Neustaedter (Colony), Julia Mayorga (It Is Decidedly So), Mark Pellegrino (Supernatural), and Rob Yang (The Resident). Daniels executive-produced along with Oscar nominee Dan Futterman, who also serves as writer and showrunner. American Rust asks whodunit on Sunday, September 12, at 10 p.m.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald And His Doppelganger Jeff Daniels Meet

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After he went viral for looking like actor Jeff Daniels, Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald has met his doppelganger. “Great to finally meet the person that so many people tell me I look like,” Fitzgerald tweeted Monday. Great to finally meet the person that so many people tell me I look like. It’s great that a big Michigan booster like @Jeff_Daniels would come to our neck of the woods for this production. We look forward to the success of the series & hope your stay in Pgh has been fruitful. pic.twitter.com/bGApVvmGAg — Allegheny Co. Exec....
CelebritiesPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Famous Person the Same Age as You

Many millions of people were born the same year as you, including some who went on to fame and fortune as actors, musicians, sports stars, or — a more recent phenomenon, applicable only if you’re young — stars on such social media platforms as YouTube and TikTok. (Click here to learn how many people were […]

