Voters cast ballots in special primary election for Ohio’s 11th Congressional District
CLEVELAND (WJW)– Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday for the special Congressional primary election. This election will decide one Democratic and one Republican candidate to appear on the November ballot to fill the vacant seat in Ohio’s 11th Congressional District. It was previously held by Marcia Fudge who is now the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development in the Biden administration.fox8.com
