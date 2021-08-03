Review: Pediatrician's book captures the fight to save children from diseases
The COVID-19 pandemic has revived public discussion about vaccines. In her book, “A Good Time to Be Born: How Science and Public Health Gave Children A Future,” pediatrician Dr. Perri Klass examines the historic strides in public health and medical science that led to the development of vaccines, as well as antibiotics, which allow today’s parents the blissful expectation that their children will thrive and survive them. Just 100 years ago, parents lived with the routine dreaded possibility that at least one, if not more, of their children would die in infancy or childhood.www.post-gazette.com
