Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Belarusian activist found hanged in Ukraine, prompting murder investigation

By YURAS KARMANAU Associated Press
Posted by 
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HinK4_0bG6dpjX00
Workers with posters reading “Go away!” march in 2020 toward a factory where Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko was addressing employees in Minsk. (Dmitri Lovetsky / Associated Press)

KYIV, Ukraine — A Belarusian activist who ran a group in Ukraine helping Belarusians fleeing persecution was found dead in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, local police said Tuesday.

Vitaly Shishov, leader of the Kyiv-based Belarusian House in Ukraine, was found hanged in one of the city’s parks not far from his home, police said in a statement. An investigation has been launched, with police looking into whether Shishov’s death was murder made to look like suicide, among other leads, the statement read.

The Belarusian House in Ukraine reported Monday that Shishov had gone missing during a morning run. The Belarusian human rights center Viasna cited Shishov’s friends as saying that he had recently been followed by strangers during his runs.

The Belarusian House in Ukraine helps fleeing Belarusians with their legal status in Ukraine, accommodation and employment.

In Belarus in recent weeks, authorities have ramped up the pressure against nongovernmental organizations and independent media, conducting more than 200 raids of offices and apartments of activists and journalists in July alone and detaining dozens of people.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, dubbed “Europe’s last dictator,” has vowed to continue what he called a “mopping-up operation” against civil society activists whom he has denounced as “bandits and foreign agents.”

Lukashenko faced months of protests triggered by his being awarded a sixth term after an August 2020 election that the opposition and the West say was rigged. He responded to demonstrations with a massive crackdown that saw more than 35,000 people arrested and thousands beaten by police.

The Belarusian House in Ukraine said in a statement Tuesday that Shishov was forced to move to Ukraine in the fall of 2020, when anti-government protests and the crackdown on demonstrators in Belarus were in full swing.

In Ukraine, he was under surveillance, the Belarusian House in Ukraine said, and “both local sources and our people in Belarus” had alerted the group to the possibility of “various provocations, including kidnapping and liquidation.”

“There is no doubt that this was a planned operation by security operatives to liquidate a Belarusian dangerous for the regime. We will continue to fight for the truth about Vitaly’s death,” the group said.

Yury Shchuchko from the Belarusian House in Ukraine told the Associated Press that Shishov was found with marks of beating on his face. “Nothing was stolen, he was in regular clothes people put on to work out, and he only had his phone with him,” Shchuchko said.

He also said that Shishov had previously noticed surveillance during his runs and that strangers would approach him and try to start a conversation.

“We have been warned to be more careful, because a network of Belarus KGB agents is operating here and everything is possible,” Shchuchko said. “Vitaly asked me to take care of his loved ones. He had a weird feeling.”

Copyright © 1881-2021. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
202K+
Followers
41K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Ukraine#Suicide#Murder#Kyiv#Belarusians#Ukrainian#The Belarusian House#The Associated Press#Kgb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Russian police raid the home of a journalist who helped expose the Salisbury poisoners in the latest round of the country’s crackdown on independent media

Police in Russia have arrested the chief editor of an investigative news site and seized his laptop, phone, and passport. Roman Dobrokhotov, chief editor of The Insider, the site that revealed the identities of the Salisbury poisoners, was detained and taken for interrogation following a police raid on Wednesday. It...
EuropePosted by
The Independent

Vitaly Shishov: Head of Belarus exiles group found dead in Ukraine as Olympian defects

The head of a Ukraine-based NGO helping Belarusians fleeing persecution has been found hanged in a park in Kyiv.Vitaly Shishov’s body was found near his home in the Ukrainian capital, a day after he was reported missing by his partner after not returning home from a run.Police have opened an investigation ino the case, saying his mobile phone and other personal belongings were missing at the scene of the crime. They are treating the incident as suspicious – possibly a murder dressed up as a suicide.On Tuesday evening, police said they had recovered Mr Shishov’s phone, a potential source of...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Poland offers asylum to Belarus runner as husband hurriedly flees to Ukraine

Poland has offered asylum to Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya after the athlete claimed team officials had tried to force her to return to Belarus.At the same time, it was reported that her husband had fled to Ukraine from Belarus.On Sunday, images began circulating of Ms Tsimanouskaya refusing to board a plane at Tokyo’s Haneda airport. She was apparently being taken out of Tokyo “against her will” after criticising national coaches for the Belarus team over their preparations for the Games.Later, the sprinter presented herself at the Polish embassy in Tokyo, where she is believed to be seeking a Polish visa....
Public SafetyBBC

Vitaly Shishov: Belarus dissidents who disappeared and died

The suspicious death of a prominent Belarusian dissident - Vitaly Shishov - in Kyiv follows other unsolved cases involving Belarusian dissidents stretching back years. Ukrainian police have opened a murder inquiry after finding Shishov hanged in a park, a day after he disappeared in the Ukrainian capital. There are suspicions...
Public SafetyPosted by
Vice

Activist Who Helped People Flee ‘Europe's Last Dictator’ Found Hanged in Park

Ukrainian police have launched an investigation into whether an exiled Belarusian activist found hanged in a Kyiv park on Tuesday was murdered. Vitaly Shishov was the 26-year-old head of Belarusian House in Ukraine (BDU), a Kyiv-based group that supported Belarusians who had fled to Ukraine to escape persecution in their homeland, where authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko has been waging a sweeping crackdown on dissent.
Public SafetyPosted by
WOKV

Belarus runner showed Japanese police plea for help on phone

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — A Belarusian Olympic sprinter who criticized her coaches at the Tokyo Games said Thursday that she showed police a translated plea for help on her phone as she tried to avoid being put on a plane home, where she feared reprisals from an authoritarian government.
Public Safetycommunitynewscorp.com

Missing Belarusian activist Shishev has died

A recently missing Belarusian activist has been found dead in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev. Vitaly Schischow was found hanged in a park near his home on Tuesday, Kiev police said. Schischow headed the organization “Belarusian House in Ukraine”, which helps Belarusians in exile to arrive. The organization announced Monday that Schischow had not returned from jogging. According to media reports, he had previously complained of feeling persecuted.
Law Enforcement101 WIXX

Belarus police raid homes and offices of journalists, rights activists

KYIV (Reuters) – Belarusian police searched the offices and homes of journalists and human rights activists for the third successive day on Friday, extending what rights activists say is a new crackdown on opponents of President Alexander Lukashenko. The Poland-based Nexta Live channel said the office of U.S. broadcaster Radio...
Public Safetywashingtonnewsday.com

A missing Belarusian dissident was discovered hanged in a park near Ukraine.

A missing Belarusian dissident was discovered hanged in a park near Ukraine. A missing Belarusian dissident was discovered hung in a park in Ukraine on Tuesday, prompting authorities to begin a murder investigation and sympathizers to accuse Alexander Lukashenko’s dictatorship of killing the activist who helped his compatriots flee repression.

Comments / 0

Community Policy