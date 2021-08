As the 2021-2022 school year approaches, Knoxville High School Principal Tracy Wilkins has announced dates for students and parents to keep in mind. Class schedules for each student are now available. Schedule change requests must be submitted to the guidance office before the first day of school. Students in grades 10-12 will be able to pick up their iPad in the Knoxville Performing Arts Center lobby on Thursday, August 19th between 2:30-4:00 p.m. Following that, freshman orientation will be held at 4:30. New students will pick up their iPads on the first day of school.