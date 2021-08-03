Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

BoxFan Expo pushed back again, delayed until 2022

By RINGSIDE
worldboxingnews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter reviewing the new CDC government health and mask mandate guidelines for events taking place inside, we have decided to postpone the Box Fan Expo to 2022. The Box Fan Expo was started to give fans, fighters, and the Boxing industry a place to meet each other and celebrate the sport we love and work in. We will reschedule this event when we can safely hold this. The health and safety of all our attendees is our #1 priority.

www.worldboxingnews.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Cdc#The Box Fan Expo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Video GamesTwinfinite

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Gets Delayed Until September

Developer Ember Labs has announced that its upcoming action-adventure game, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, has been delayed to a new September 21 release date. The news comes via a tweet from the official Ember Labs Twitter account, citing “extra time… to ensure the best experience possible”, as the cause for delay.
Los Angeles, CAladowntownnews.com

‘The Pink Floyd Exhibition’ delayed until September

“The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains,” which was scheduled to start on Aug. 3 at Vogue Multicultural Museum, has been postponed until Friday, Sept. 3, due to global freight delays. The many containers filled with Pink Floyd’s artifacts, stage sets and private collections were shipped from the United Kingdom...
MotorsportsDaily News

Racing at The Clip will wait again until next weekend

Rain forecasts force cancellation of events for tonight, Saturday. By Corey Davis SATSUMA – After a month of battling Mother Nature, racing will have to wait yet another weekend to see competition take place at The Clip at Putnam Raceway. Due to the forecast of…
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

Ivan Golub shines on Broadway, wins USBA welterweight title

Ivan Golub captured the USBA Welterweight title with a 10-round unanimous decision over Eric Walker in a bout that took place on Tuesday night at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. With the win, Golub who is managed by Split-T Management, will now get a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy