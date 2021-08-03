BoxFan Expo pushed back again, delayed until 2022
After reviewing the new CDC government health and mask mandate guidelines for events taking place inside, we have decided to postpone the Box Fan Expo to 2022. The Box Fan Expo was started to give fans, fighters, and the Boxing industry a place to meet each other and celebrate the sport we love and work in. We will reschedule this event when we can safely hold this. The health and safety of all our attendees is our #1 priority.www.worldboxingnews.net
