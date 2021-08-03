Plenty of market uncertainty moving into August

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink. Even as the effects of the COVID pandemic continue to linger and inflation accelerates more quickly than expected, high-net-worth real estate buyers have continued to pursue new investments and construction overhauls to invest in what matters most to them: where to call home. The pandemic has created new hurdles and surprising opportunities for the real estate and construction industries, which has many stakeholders and developers watching the market closely. As shifts in the supply chain, O&M costs and capital markets continue to fluctuate, property decision-making in both the US and international markets continues to move based on the personalities and needs of buyers.