Newton, MA

Newton pop singer Alli Haber putting finishing touches on 'Youth on Fire' video

MetroWest Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWTON - At the age of 18, having recently graduated from Gann Academy in Waltham, Newton resident Alli Haber is in the midst of all sorts of changes. The singer-songwriter, who refers to herself as a pop and R&B artist, is getting ready for her freshman year at the University of Miami’s Frost School of Music, is putting the finishing touches on the video for her newest single, “Youth on Fire,” and will soon be back on stage for the first time since the pandemic put a stop to live shows, as an opening act on a couple of SM6 dates.

