A few weeks after the launch of the new “Hoosier Homestead Farms” book that celebrates historic farming in Indiana, submissions are coming in rapidly from across Indiana. Over 5,800 farms have been awarded the Hoosier Homestead Award which is given to any farm in the Hoosier State who are still owned and operated by the same family for 100, 150, or 200 years. All of them are eligible to submit their free farm history of up to 300 words and photo to be included in this new book.