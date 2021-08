Men’s flyweight (Quarterfinals) Ryomei Tanaka (Japan) def. Yuberjen Martinez (Colombia), 4:1: I haven’t had as many complaints about the judging in Tokyo as I did for London or Rio. But you get along in the competition, and there is a pretty familiar thing where host country fighters get some breaks. Sena Irie, who fights for gold later at women’s featherweight, got a break against Great Britain’s Karris Artingstall in the semifinal. But I think it was defensible, at least. This one? Not so much. Martinez got the shaft here. He very clearly won the first round, only for the judge from Peru to give it to Tanaka. He clearly won the second round, only for the judges from Lithuania, Mongolia, and Algeria to give it to Tanaka. And then all five of them — including the Australian judge — went for Tanaka in the third, which was Tanaka’s best round, but still could have — and I’ll say should have — gone to Martinez. It got slow burned and Tanaka goes on to the semifinal. Tanaka didn’t seem — look, you can only read so much from body language, but he did not seem like he thought he won this fight. Martinez, who won silver at Rio as a light flyweight, should be getting another medal, but he won’t. This was a robbery. That’s my opinion.