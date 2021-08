The Tapia name continues to live on in the sport of boxing this Saturday night at the Inn of the Mountain Gods in Mescalero, New Mexico. Festivities will kick off at noon with a string of amateur bouts. Johnny Tapia’s son Johnny Lorenzo Tapia will be making his amateur debut. Pro bouts will begin at 6:30pm. A total of eight bouts are set to take place. Several boxers are scheduled to make their pro debut. The co-main event will be former featherweight contender Antonio Escalante (29-10, 20 KOs) of El Paso, Texas taking on Adam Ochoa (5-2-1, 3 KOs) of Amarillo, Texas. The main event will be Josh Torres (22-7-2, 13 KOs) of Albuquerque, New Mexico fighting Jose Morales (8-9) of Lubbock, Texas.