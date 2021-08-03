Nassau County Has Highest Adult Vaccination Rate Among Large NY Counties, Ranks 4th Nationwide

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran has announced that 82.0% of adult residents (18+) in Nassau County have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, the highest percentage among all large Counties* in New York State according to the State Department of Health. Among Counties in the United States with a population greater than 1,000,000 according to Census data, Nassau County ranks 4th in adult vaccination rate behind King County - WA, Middlesex County - MA, and Alameda County – CA. The County continues to over-perform State and National vaccination rates among Seniors (65+), as well as among Black and Latino residents.**