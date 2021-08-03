Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nassau County, NY

Nassau County Has Highest Adult Vaccination Rate Among Large NY Counties, Ranks 4th Nationwide

By Chris Boyle
longisland.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNassau County Executive Laura Curran has announced that 82.0% of adult residents (18+) in Nassau County have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, the highest percentage among all large Counties* in New York State according to the State Department of Health. Among Counties in the United States with a population greater than 1,000,000 according to Census data, Nassau County ranks 4th in adult vaccination rate behind King County - WA, Middlesex County - MA, and Alameda County – CA. The County continues to over-perform State and National vaccination rates among Seniors (65+), as well as among Black and Latino residents.**

www.longisland.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nassau County, NY
Health
County
Nassau County, NY
Nassau County, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Curran
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Executive#Health And Human Services#Nassau Coliseum#Synagogues#Nassau Community College#Census#State#Latino#Liu Post#Northwell Health#Health Departments#Office Of Health Equity#Haitian#Creole#Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Resurgent Taliban take provincial capital, kill Afghan govt spokesman

KABUL, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents captured an Afghan provincial capital and killed the government's senior media officer in Kabul on Friday amid a deteriorating security situation as U.S. and other foreign troops withdraw. A police spokesman in southern Nimroz province said the capital Zaranj had fallen to the...
Sturgis, SDPosted by
The Hill

Thousands of bikers descend on Sturgis amid delta spread fears

The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicked off in South Dakota on Friday, with thousands of bikers descending on the streets of the Black Hills region despite warnings from health experts that the event will further fuel surges of the highly contagious delta variant. The annual gathering, which was labeled a...

Comments / 1

Community Policy