Pearland, TX

Former Pearland ranch slated to make way for 950 homes

Houston Chronicle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA ranch owned by one of Pearland’s founding families will soon make way for 950 homes, developed with the aim of preserving as many of the mature oak trees as possible. The 356-acre master-planned community is named Massey Oaks after the family of Israel Massey, one of the “Old 300” settlers whom Stephen F. Austin gave large tracts of Texas land in an 1820s deal with Spain. The land was long kept by the Massey family as a ranch, according to Trez Capital, which is providing financing for the developer. The new development, zoned for Alvin Independent School District, will be located off Harkey and McKeever roads in Pearland.

www.houstonchronicle.com

