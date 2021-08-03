Cancel
Sports

Simone Biles takes the Bronze in Olympic Beam Finals

By Jennifer Hardy
klkntv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (KLKN) – Simone Biles was back in action on the Olympic stage, taking third place in the beams finals. She finished behind two Chinese gymnasts. This is the second time that Biles placed in third on beam at an Olympics. She also took the Bronze in beam event finals in Rio.

Simone Biles
#Olympics#Gymnastics#Beams#Olympic Beam Finals#Klkn#Chinese#Rio
Tokyo, JP
Tokyo Olympics
Sports
