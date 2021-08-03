Returning Allegri Will Want Second Spell to be More Successful than Lippi and Trapattoni

They say never go back but Max Allegri has become just the third manager in the storied history of Juventus to return to the Turin titans for a second spell at the helm. Allegri ensured sustained success for the Old Lady during five seasons in charge between 2014 and 2019. Transforming his reputation from the much-maligned AC Milan manager who presided over the sales of their best players and the decline of the red half of the San Siro, he silenced almost all critics.