Is the 2021 Harley-Davidson Sportster S a ‘Real’ Harley?

The American motorcycle manufacturer is starting to turn things around…. After the news broke last October that Harley-Davison was pulling out of the Indian market, the widespread media reaction was that it would mark the beginning of the ultimate demise for the American motorcycle manufacturer. Sure, the Harley brand would live on, but it would be purchased by some foreign company, maybe an Indian one, and the operations moved overseas. It was an ill-informed view made by people who seem to have endless spite for Harley-Davidson and all it stands for, but thankfully that hot take didn’t age well. That’s right, here we are not even a year later and Harley-Davidson is surging against the odds.