Juventus officially lands Santos FC starlet

By Eduardo Razo
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuventus FC has landed one of the marquee teenagers in South American football. Santos FC confirmed the news that they had transferred Kaio Jorge to the Italian club. The transfer confirmation revealed Juevtnus had accepted the terms of the Brazilian side, and the player will now be released to play in Europe. Various reports suggest that the Serie A club will pay a total fee of €3 million with another €1 million in potential add-ons.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

