Celtic agree deal for Aurelio Buta, says journalist

It appears the days of Anthony Ralston in the Ange Postecoglou era – in which there have been lows and very certainly some highs – are almost over. It is no secret that Celtic have been after a right-back ever since Jeremie Frimpong’s transfer to Bayer Leverkusen in January for a fee upwards of £11million. The gap, which has been one of Celtic’s strong points down the years with Frimpong and Mikael Lustig – was plugged with the temporary arrival of Everton’s Jonjoe Kenny until the end of the season; with the league pretty much wrapped up by them down the road at this, there was no need to spend big on a replacement at this point as long as an adequate fulfilment was bought in summer.