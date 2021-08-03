Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Celtic agree deal for Aurelio Buta, says journalist

By Will Lancaster
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt appears the days of Anthony Ralston in the Ange Postecoglou era – in which there have been lows and very certainly some highs – are almost over. It is no secret that Celtic have been after a right-back ever since Jeremie Frimpong’s transfer to Bayer Leverkusen in January for a fee upwards of £11million. The gap, which has been one of Celtic’s strong points down the years with Frimpong and Mikael Lustig – was plugged with the temporary arrival of Everton’s Jonjoe Kenny until the end of the season; with the league pretty much wrapped up by them down the road at this, there was no need to spend big on a replacement at this point as long as an adequate fulfilment was bought in summer.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremie Frimpong
Person
Mikael Lustig
Person
Anthony Ralston
Person
Jonjoe Kenny
Person
Ange Postecoglou
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtic#Bayer Leverkusen#Merseyside#Daily Record#Https T Co Mszpy9hkeu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Celtic F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Ali Koiki agrees deal with Northampton

Northampton have announced the signing of Ali Koiki on a one-year contract. The left-back started his career at Burnley and went out on loan to Swindon in 2019, where he made 15 appearances. More recently he moved to Bristol Rovers in 2020, playing 13 times and scoring once. Northampton manager...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Sky Sports journalist claims Celtic are targeting Man City right-back

Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph has said that Celtic are targeting Manchester City’s Yan Couto on loan. Joseph is currently recovering from COVID-19 but has updated the supporters to say that the club are looking at the Brazilian. The 19-year-old spent last season on loan at Girona but Man City are keen on getting the player more first team football.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Massive Aurelio Buta to Celtic transfer update emerges

It is clear that Celtic need to bring in players in a number of positions over the course of this summer transfer window. One of the positions that they need to bring reinforcements in as soon as possible is right-back. There is not much depth in the position at this...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Celtic have agreed important €3.5 million transfer move

Celtic have already made quite a few additions to their squad this summer. Liel Abada, Kyogo Furuhashi, Carl Starfelt, Liam Shaw and Osaze Urhoghide have all been signed. But the club need to make several more if they are to challenge for the Scottish Premiership title. One of the positions...
Premier LeagueFrankfort Times

Aston Villa signs Leon Bailey from Bayer Leverkusen

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Aston Villa signed forward Leon Bailey from Bayer Leverkusen to a four-year contract on Wednesday. The 23-year-old Jamaica international scored 15 goals and had 11 assists across all competitions last season for the German club.
SoccerYardbarker

Celtic progressing with pursuit of Aurelio Buta, according to report

Celtic and Royal Antwerp are progressing with their talks regarding the purchase of Aurelio Buta. The right-back is a product of the Benfica Academy but has impressed in Belgium, making 108 appearances scoring twice, and assisting nineteen times. According to Belgian outlet Voetbal Nieuws, Celtic and Antwerp are progressing with...
Premier Leaguefootballtransfer.news

Manchester United agree Varane deal

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Real Madrid over the proposed transfer of Raphael Varane, according to multiple sources. The 28-year-old defender will sign a four-year contract with United, once the final details are completed. The deal is set to cost the Premier League runners-up around £34 million plus...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Norwich in talks for PAOK winger Christos Tzolis

PAOK winger Christos Tzolis is closing on a move to the Premier League. Sky Sports says Norwich are in talks to sign Tzolis. The 19-year-old Greece international is said to be valued in the region of £10m. Tzolis impressed in the Europa League group stage last season, scoring three goals...
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Celtic to assess new signing Joe Hart ahead of potential debut against Jablonec

Ange Postecoglou will decide after training on Wednesday if Joe Hart is to make his Celtic debut against Jablonec on Thursday. The 34-year-old goalkeeper signed on a three-year deal from Tottenham on Tuesday and immediately flew with the Hoops squad to the Czech Republic for the first leg of the Europa League third qualifying round tie.
SoccerYardbarker

Celtic considering James McCarthy, right-back target Aurelio Buta starts for club

Celtic are considering a move for James McCarthy. The 30-year-old is a free agent having left Crystal Palace this summer and could add an added dimension to Celtic’s midfield. According to Sun journalist Alan Nixon, Celtic are reportedly looking at signing the former Everton midfielder as Ange Postecoglou seeks quality reinforcements in his squad.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Lazio to Make Xherdan Shaqiri Transfer Push

The assumption for much of the summer has been that Xherdan Shaqiri would likely depart the club, with the 29-year-old eager to move on in search of playing time and the club content to grant him his wish should somebody meet their £12M asking price. However, with the Premier League...
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Moses a doubt for Spartak Moscow clash against Benfica

The former Chelsea player could miss the Red and Whites’ match against the Primeira Liga side due to injury concerns. Victor Moses is an injury doubt for Spartak Moscow’s Champions League encounter with Benfica, manager Rui Vitoria has confirmed. The former Chelsea wing-back suffered a knock during the Red and...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Southampton turn to RB Leipzig striker Sorloth

RB Leipzig striker Alexander Sorloth is a target for Southampton. After selling Danny Ings to Aston Villa yesterday, Saints are seeking a replacement and have quickly identified Sorloth as a candidate. The Athletic reports RBL would be prepared to sell for around €20m. Sorloth had a short spell with Crystal...
Premier LeagueSporting News

Usain Bolt to support Aston Villa after Leon Bailey transfer

Manchester United fan Usain Bolt will also support Aston Villa from now on, the club's newest signing Leon Bailey has claimed. Bailey completed a £30 million ($36m) move to Villa from Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday, bringing to an end his four-year stay in Germany. The 23-year-old will now be expected...
Premier LeagueCBS Sports

Josh Sargent transfer: USMNT forward in advanced talks over Premier League switch with Norwich City

U.S. international Josh Sargent is in advanced talks over a move to the Premier League with newly promoted Norwich City, sources told CBS Sports. His current club Werder Bremen, who were relegated to the second tier of German football last season, had been looking to retain Sargent's services or at least earn a €10 million fee for him and Norwich are understood to be closing in on a deal for the 21-year-old forward. CBS Sports revealed last month that Bremen had turned down one offer for his services from Norwich, but it had long been expected that the USMNT star would move on after his side's relegation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy