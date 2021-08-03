Rio Ferdinand Compares Pogba to the Harry Kane Situation

Tottenham standout Harry Kane has stirred up the transfer pot again after failing to show up for his first training session with Spurs on Monday as he continues to force a move away from North London. While Man City has been linked heavily to the England international, they’ve seemingly shifted their focus to Aston Villa playmaker Jack Grealish, who could be on his way to the Etihad in the coming days. With that being said, Chelsea needs to splash the cash and do everything imaginable to bring Kane to Stamford Bridge.