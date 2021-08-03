Rio Ferdinand Compares Pogba to the Harry Kane Situation
The former English and Manchester United defender has outlined the unfairness on the way Paul Pogba is treated by the English media compared to Spurs striker Harry Kane. Harry Kane has failed to turn up for Spurs training with the former Leicester City striker looking to force a move out of the club. Ferdinand says if Paul Pogba did this there would be a manhunt out for him in the media, it’s hard not to agree with Ferdinand in him summary of the situation.www.yardbarker.com
Comments / 0