Rio Ferdinand Compares Pogba to the Harry Kane Situation

By Neville O'Donoghue
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe former English and Manchester United defender has outlined the unfairness on the way Paul Pogba is treated by the English media compared to Spurs striker Harry Kane. Harry Kane has failed to turn up for Spurs training with the former Leicester City striker looking to force a move out of the club. Ferdinand says if Paul Pogba did this there would be a manhunt out for him in the media, it’s hard not to agree with Ferdinand in him summary of the situation.

www.yardbarker.com

Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Spurs owner Lewis upset with Man City target Kane

Tottenham's billionaire owner Joe Lewis is unhappy knowing Harry Kane is pushing to leave. The Daily Mail says while focus has been concentrated on Kane's relationship with chairman Daniel Levy, it's understood that Lewis - whose net worth is £3.5billion - has been unimpressed with the way the England captain's future has been discussed and is digging in his heels.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Is Harry Kane The Right Move For Manchester City?

So it appears that Harry Kane may well be coming to Manchester City, if the numerous reports that emerged yesterday are correct. And if they are to be believed, the blues are about to pay £160m for the England striker, and pay him £400,000 per week, depending on which media outlet you read.
Premier LeaguePosted by
ClutchPoints

Chelsea MUST shoot their shot at Harry Kane

Tottenham standout Harry Kane has stirred up the transfer pot again after failing to show up for his first training session with Spurs on Monday as he continues to force a move away from North London. While Man City has been linked heavily to the England international, they’ve seemingly shifted their focus to Aston Villa playmaker Jack Grealish, who could be on his way to the Etihad in the coming days. With that being said, Chelsea needs to splash the cash and do everything imaginable to bring Kane to Stamford Bridge.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Harry Kane a no-show at Tottenham preseason training

Tottenham officially mired in transfer drama with Harry Kane. Perhaps the biggest transfer saga of this summer has official gotten underway as Harry Kane has failed to show up to preseason training with Tottenham. According to The Guardian, the England striker was due to arrive in order to get a...
Premier League90min.com

Harry Kane not planning to play for Tottenham again

Harry Kane is not expected to return to Tottenham until he is granted the transfer that he believes he has been promised. The 28-year-old refused to report for pre-season training on Monday over chairman Daniel Levy's refusal to grant him a big-money transfer, with Premier League champions Manchester City keen to pay over £100m to sign him.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Nuno Espirito Santo reveals he hasn't even SPOKEN to Harry Kane since taking over at Tottenham as wantaway striker continues to stay away from club... and new boss insists they will try to 'solve situation internally' when England captain finally returns

Nuno Espirito Santo revealed he is yet to speak to Harry Kane, despite the Tottenham striker's future overshadowing the team's pre-season preparations. Spurs played out an entertaining 2-2 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night but the hot topic remains the club captain's absence as he tries to push through a move to Manchester City.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Tottenham Hotspur: No Harry Kane in team for Chelsea friendly

Tottenham lined up for their friendly at Chelsea without wantaway striker Harry Kane, who failed to turn up to training this week. Manchester City want the 28-year-old, who has scored 221 goals for Spurs, but will not pay £160m. Spurs named an otherwise strong team at Stamford Bridge with a...
Premier Leaguevavel.com

Tensions rise between Harry Kane and Tottenham Hotspur

The uncertainty in North London around Harry Kane's future continues, and it all looks like the striker is forcing his way out of the Club. Kane has not showed up for training in Hotspur Way just yet, and everything indicates he is pushing against Spurs in an attempt to join Manchester City.
Premier LeagueSkySports

Harry Kane: Nuno Espirito Santo has not spoken to Tottenham striker over absence but expects talks 'soon'

Nuno Espirito Santo said he has not spoken to Harry Kane since the striker skipped Spurs training but expects to speak with him "soon" to address the situation. The incoming Tottenham head coach is seemingly yet to meet Kane, who has yet to return to training after leading England to the Euro 2020 final last month, and missed the first two sessions he was due to report for on Monday and Tuesday.

