Premier League

Fabrizio Romano Reveals Man City Have Contract and Medical Examinations Scheduled For Arrival of £100M Premier League Star

By Adam Booker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the past few days, news has emerged that Manchester City have submitted an official bid of £100 million to Aston Villa for their star man and club captain. On top of that, the Etihad club are said to be matching the wages on offer by Aston Villa for Jack Grealish’s proposed new deal - meaning the decision is seemingly being left up to the player as to whether he plays Champions League football next season or not.

Jack Grealish
#Manchester City#Etihad#Transfer Checker#The Premier League
