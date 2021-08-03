Cancel
Michigan State

19-Year-Old Killed in Two Vehicle Crash on US-23

By WLEN News Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonroe County, MI – The Michigan State Police Monroe Post is investigating a fatal crash on US-23 in Whiteford Township. Troopers were dispatched to the scene on Sunday at approximately 10:30 p.m. to the crash on southbound US-23 south of Rauch Road. From evidence on scene, the State Police determined that a gray Chevrolet Trax with three occupants was driving southbound, when the driver of the vehicle began to brake for an undetermined reason. The vehicle was then rear-ended by a gray Jeep Patriot driven by a 53-year-old male from Lambertville.

