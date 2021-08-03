Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mohnton, PA

Mohnton Cumru Lions Club Presents Berks County Music Fest

bctv.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday, August 28, 2021, 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Rain or Shine. $ 15 – Pre-purchase Tickets OR $ 20 – Day of Event. Bring your Lawn Chair – Food and Drink Available. The Mohnton Cumru Lions Club was founded in 1949 as a non-profit service organization devoted to giving back to the community. Its main goal has been to return proceeds from the Music Fest back into the community in the form of contributions to Delaware Valley Eye Bank, Leader Dog, Berks Vision, local food banks, local fire companies, ambulance associations, scout troops, school projects, community projects, Halloween parade, and scholarships, just to name a few.

www.bctv.org

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lawn, PA
State
Delaware State
County
Berks County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Berks County, PA
Government
City
Mohnton, PA
Berks County, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Food#Lions Club#Food And Drink#Food Banks#Halloween#Delaware Valley Eye Bank#Berks Vision
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Resurgent Taliban take provincial capital, kill Afghan govt spokesman

KABUL, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents captured an Afghan provincial capital and killed the government's senior media officer in Kabul on Friday amid a deteriorating security situation as U.S. and other foreign troops withdraw. A police spokesman in southern Nimroz province said the capital Zaranj had fallen to the...
Sturgis, SDPosted by
The Hill

Thousands of bikers descend on Sturgis amid delta spread fears

The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicked off in South Dakota on Friday, with thousands of bikers descending on the streets of the Black Hills region despite warnings from health experts that the event will further fuel surges of the highly contagious delta variant. The annual gathering, which was labeled a...

Comments / 1

Community Policy