Mohnton Cumru Lions Club Presents Berks County Music Fest

Saturday, August 28, 2021, 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Rain or Shine. $ 15 – Pre-purchase Tickets OR $ 20 – Day of Event. Bring your Lawn Chair – Food and Drink Available. The Mohnton Cumru Lions Club was founded in 1949 as a non-profit service organization devoted to giving back to the community. Its main goal has been to return proceeds from the Music Fest back into the community in the form of contributions to Delaware Valley Eye Bank, Leader Dog, Berks Vision, local food banks, local fire companies, ambulance associations, scout troops, school projects, community projects, Halloween parade, and scholarships, just to name a few.