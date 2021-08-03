Hulu 101: 5 Must-Stream Movies to Watch in August 2021

Something that I’ve had to come to terms with in the age of movie streaming is the fact that not only are some streaming services only good for certain niches (the Criterion Channel for old and foreign movies, for instance), some services are really only good at certain times of the year. Sometimes it’s obvious, like Shudder for around Halloween or HBO Max when Dune finally releases. Other times, however, it’s a bit more subtle than that; sometimes, it’s that their incredibly high-quality library of movies and TV series just isn’t quite enough to sustain continuous reinvestment in their subscription. You catch up with everything you wanted to see, binged that one must-watch show and are just bereft of anything to watch for the next couple of months (when the next deluge of “content” arrives and you’re good for the next couple of months after that). Sometimes, your streaming service is Hulu.