Two Red Wings file for arbitration

With the 6th pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, the Detroit Red Wings have selected Simon Edvinsson from Frölunda HC of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) Simon Edvinsson has all the tools of an elite top-pairing defenceman. From his massive wingspan to his exceptional skating ability at 6-foot-5, he could become a cornerstone defenceman for any NHL team for decades to come. Despite dropping in the rankings recently due to concerns about his decision making, he still managed to be selected in the top 10. Size in the NHL still matters, and Edvinsson has it in spades. He may not turn out to be as good as a certain Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman, but he should be an integral part of any blue line moving forward.