Two Red Wings file for arbitration

By Ken Delaney
wkzo.com
 3 days ago

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Detroit Red Wings forwards Adam Erne and Jakub Vrana have filed for salary arbitration. Both Erne and Vrana are restricted free agents. The team and both players’ agents will continue with negotiations, but an arbitrator will decide on their salary if an agreement cannot be reached.

