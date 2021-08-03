Renewal becomes the focus as Kjaer returns – the truth about captaincy rumours

Since the start of the summer transfer window, everyone in the footballing world was aware that Chelsea was interested in signing Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland but that deal was never as easy as expected. It would obviously have been an expensive deal to complete because the German club is demanding £150 million as a fee, not even counting the agent fees and signing fees involved which will take the full package above £200 million. All of this and on top you would have to take into account the high wages he would demand which according to The Athletic would break Chelsea’s wage structure.