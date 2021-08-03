Cancel
Renewal becomes the focus as Kjaer returns – the truth about captaincy rumours

By Oliver Fisher
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter an unforgettable campaign at the European Championships, Simon Kjaer is back at Milanello ready to prepare for the new season ahead. As Calciomercato.com reports, the central defender has returned to Italy to begin training with Milan as he will continue to be a leader on and off the field for Stefano Pioli’s young squad in what is a crucial season for the club given it marks a return to the Champions League.

