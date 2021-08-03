Renewal becomes the focus as Kjaer returns – the truth about captaincy rumours
After an unforgettable campaign at the European Championships, Simon Kjaer is back at Milanello ready to prepare for the new season ahead. As Calciomercato.com reports, the central defender has returned to Italy to begin training with Milan as he will continue to be a leader on and off the field for Stefano Pioli’s young squad in what is a crucial season for the club given it marks a return to the Champions League.www.yardbarker.com
