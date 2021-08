Scotty McCreery announced on social media he will be releasing his new 12-track album “Same Truck” on September 17th. Following the positive fan reaction to his new song “Why You Gotta Be Like That”, Scotty decided to move up the album announcement, saying, “It’s gratifying to learn that my fans are so excited about my upcoming new album that they sought out pre-order information before it was ready to be announced….and got it. Thanks to Triple Tigers and the retailers for coming together quickly so we could make this official album announcement. I can’t wait to share this music with everyone.”