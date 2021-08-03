TSSAA Updates Member Schools with Fall Sports Guidelines and Protocols

Duchesne County School District Superintendent David Brotherson provided an update on COVID-19 protocols for the upcoming school year. The COVID-19 vaccination is considered a personal choice and will not be required. Face coverings will not be required for students, staff, or visitors but anyone who is unvaccinated or at high risk will be encouraged to wear them. Anyone who wants to wear a face covering is welcome to do so. Anyone who is unvaccinated and lives in the same household as a person who tests positive for COVID-19 will need to quarantine based on TriCounty Health guidelines. Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 will be asked by TriCounty Health to isolate at home for 7 days then test or 10 days total. The current information for the state athletic association is that if students are vaccinated they will not have to test to play but if they are not vaccinated they will need to test to play. “The coming school year will still have many health and safety procedures in place for buildings, including daily disinfection of facilities, running ventilation systems longer than normal to increase the flow of fresh air in buildings, and encouraging students and staff to practice good hygiene, such as hand washing and using hand sanitizer,” shares Brotherson. Protocols may change based on health department regulations. The school district will provide updates as needed.