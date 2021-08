HBO has recruited another actress for its big-budget TV adaptation of The Last of Us, with the latest pick-up being Anna Torv as Tess. She is perhaps best known for her role in Fringe as Olivia Dunham, but has also appeared in more recent television shows such as Secret City, Mindhunter, and The Newsreader. Hitting much closer to home would be her role in PlayStation 3 exclusive Heavenly Sword, where she voiced protagonist Nariko. Torv will be a "recurring guest star".