Jamie Carragher Speaks Out on Harry Kane Refusing to turn up for Spurs training.
The former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has had his say on the whole Harry Kane situation not turning up for Spurs training. It’s completely clear now if it wasn’t before that the English captain wants out of North London and it’s hard to blame him really. Since the 28 year old has been there at the club while they came close to winning the Champions League in 2019 it’s been going backwards since.www.yardbarker.com
Comments / 0