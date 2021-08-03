A Moderow Moment: How to have a psychic conversation
If you’re like me, you discovered your psychic ability at a sports bar in Thailand. Inspired by a poker tournament, some classmates and I created a game in which one person would try to determine something about another only by reading their body language. We had been classmates for a while, so the challenge was to derive something we didn’t previously know. I won by telling a classmate how many siblings he had and where in the order he fell.www.journalstandard.com
Comments / 0