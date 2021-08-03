A Moderow Moment: How to have a psychic conversation

"You have the kindest heart." "Great job on that presentation today!" "I love what you've done with your hair." Who doesn't love a good compliment? Take it from the father of psychology himself, Sigmund Freud, who concluded that we all possess a certain level of narcissism from birth. According to Freud, humans have an innate need for approval. It's no wonder that we all love a good ego booster. In fact, we can even link compliments to our personal identity. According to Mark L. Knapp, an interpersonal communication expert at the University of Texas at Austin, when someone else compliments us on something we're good at, we incorporate that into how we see ourselves. Many even go so far as seeking out compliments to further solidify that image.