Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Reading, PA

Reading Public Library To Hold Celebrity Bartender Fundraiser

bctv.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReading Public Library will hold its seventh annual Celebrity Bartender fund raiser on Thursday, August 5 from 5 to 8 pm at Saucony Creek Franklin Station Brew Pub, Reading. Celebrity Bartenders including Eric Burkey and Mike Micozzi of Burkey Construction, Pete Rowley of Tompkins VIST Bank, and Alneasa Jordan of Alneasa Jordan Consulting. Celebrity Bartenders will shake, stir, pour and entertain throughout the evening. All drink tips will support new technology to enhance virtual programming both inside and outside of the library’s walls.

www.bctv.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Reading, PA
Lifestyle
City
Library, PA
City
Reading, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Burkey Construction#Tompkins Vist Bank#Alneasa Jordan Consulting#Celebrity Bartenders#Franklin Station Brew Pub
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Resurgent Taliban take provincial capital, kill Afghan govt spokesman

KABUL, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents captured an Afghan provincial capital and killed the government's senior media officer in Kabul on Friday amid a deteriorating security situation as U.S. and other foreign troops withdraw. A police spokesman in southern Nimroz province said the capital Zaranj had fallen to the...
Sturgis, SDPosted by
The Hill

Thousands of bikers descend on Sturgis amid delta spread fears

The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicked off in South Dakota on Friday, with thousands of bikers descending on the streets of the Black Hills region despite warnings from health experts that the event will further fuel surges of the highly contagious delta variant. The annual gathering, which was labeled a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy