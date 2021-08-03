Reading Public Library To Hold Celebrity Bartender Fundraiser

Reading Public Library will hold its seventh annual Celebrity Bartender fund raiser on Thursday, August 5 from 5 to 8 pm at Saucony Creek Franklin Station Brew Pub, Reading. Celebrity Bartenders including Eric Burkey and Mike Micozzi of Burkey Construction, Pete Rowley of Tompkins VIST Bank, and Alneasa Jordan of Alneasa Jordan Consulting. Celebrity Bartenders will shake, stir, pour and entertain throughout the evening. All drink tips will support new technology to enhance virtual programming both inside and outside of the library’s walls.