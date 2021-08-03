Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Syracuse, NY

Axe: Coach Q’s resignation exposed a crack in John Wildhack’s leadership of SU Athletics

By Brent Axe
Posted by 
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Syracuse, N.Y. — Fifty days ago, Syracuse University Athletic Director John Wildhack stood at a podium and gave a firm endorsement of Quentin Hillsman. “I totally support him. I support the values that he has for this program,” Wildhack said on June 15 at a press conference. “I support the standards that he holds everyone to, regardless of what your high school ranking was, or how good a player you are or how good a player you aren’t.’’

www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
37K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Basketball
Syracuse, NY
College Sports
Syracuse, NY
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Desko
Person
Kayla Treanor
Person
Brittney Sykes
Person
Gary Gait
Person
Tiana Mangakahia
Person
Quentin Hillsman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Basketball#Madness#Su Athletics#Success#Syracuse Women#Espn Radio Syracuse#Espnsyracuse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
College
Syracuse University
Related
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Notre Dame News

On Wednesday, the college football world received major news regarding Notre Dame’s home opener for the 2021 season. Notre Dame’s matchup with Toledo on Sept. 11 will be exclusively on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. The network also announced that all home games for the Fighting Irish will be streamed on the app this season.
Syracuse, NYinformnny.com

Syracuse women’s basketball coach Quentin Hillsman resigns, external law firm to investigate program

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After 15 seasons, Syracuse women’s basketball coach Quentin Hillsman has resigned. Syracuse University Athletic Director John Wildhack released a statement on the University’s website saying:. “The University has accepted Coach Quentin Hillsman’s resignation. Coach Hillsman and I agreed that parting ways is in the best interest...
Syracuse, NYWKTV

SU women's basketball coach resigns amid allegations of inappropriate conduct

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Syracuse University women’s basketball Coach Quentin Hillsman has resigned from his post amid allegations of inappropriate conduct from former players. Director of Athletics John Wildhack released the following statement Monday:. “The University has accepted Coach Quentin Hillsman's resignation. Coach Hillsman and I agreed that parting ways is...
Syracuse, NYCharlotteObserver.com

Syracuse women’s hoops coach resigns amid bullying probe

Syracuse women's basketball coach Quentin Hillsman resigned Monday amid an external review of his program over his alleged threats and bullying of players. Athletic director John Wildhack said in a statement Monday that both sides “agreed that parting ways is in the best interest" of the school, program and players. He said an interim coach will be named.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Syracuse University’s Women’s Basketball Coach Resigns

Syracuse University has accepted the resignation of women’s basketball coach Quentin Hillsman. During his 15-year tenure at Syracuse, Hillsman won 319 games and is the all-time winningest coach in school history. His resignation comes just weeks after the University announced it had retained an outside law firm to conduct a...
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

Long-time Fowler boys soccer coach Chris Pelligra resigns

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Chris Pelligra, who built the Fowler boys soccer program into one of the best in Section III, has called it quits. Pelligra said he has informed the district that he will not be coaching the program this fall. Pelligra, 56, won two sectional titles and 13 straight league crowns in 28 seasons running the varsity.
Buffalo, NYBuffalo News

Timon football coach Matt Weiser named school's athletic director

Matt Weiser has added another role at Bishop Timon-St. Jude. The recently named head football coach for the South Buffalo-based Catholic school has also been named athletic director. Weiser takes over both jobs from Joe Licata, who left Timon after four years to join the football coaching staff of the...
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

ACC Coaches Speak Anonymously About Boston College's Staff.

Sometimes it's really tricky to get a coaching staff to speak honestly about another staff on an opposing team. The last thing they want to do is give their opponent "bulletin board material" before their game. However, the folks at Athlon Sports have been able to get ACC coaches to go anonymous and speak their minds about other ACC coaches. They of course spoke about Jeff Hafley and this is some of what they said.
Shepherdstown, WVshepherdstownchronicle.com

Seven selected for WVU Hall of Fame

SHEPHERDSTOWN — Seven West Virginia University athletes from four different sports are the latest inductees into the university’s Sports Hall of Fame. Named to this year’s list of Hall of Fame luminaries are three football standouts — running back Noel Devine, linebacker Dale Farley and defensive tackle Mike Fox — along with gymnast Lajuanda Moody, women’s basketball’s Olayinka Sanni, rifle team All-American Nicco Campriani and cross country All-American Keri Bland.
Rochester, INRochester Sentinel

Rochester's athletics director resigns after two years

For two years, Ryan Johnson has been at the helm of the Athletics Department at Rochester High School. Johnson’s announced Thursday that he was resigning as the Zebra athletic director. The 2005 RHS graduate will move on to teach and coach at Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis.
Basketballchatsports.com

St. John’s basketball to unveil statue of legendary coach Lou Carnesecca

St. John's basketball head coach Lou Carnesecca (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images) St. John’s basketball program has revealed plans to dedicate a statue to Lou Carnesecca. It feels like a long overdue dedication but the St. John’s basketball program announced on Wednesday plans to unveil a statue of legendary...
College Sportsnunesmagician.com

Syracuse Women’s Basketball assistant Vonn Read named acting head coach for 2021-22

Looks like Syracuse is going to wait this out for a year. With resignation of Quintin Hillsman following after multiple reports of alleged abuse while at the helm of the Syracuse Orange Women’s Basketball program, it was expected that Athletic Director John Wildhack would make a move to replace Hillsman in some temporary capacity. Today, the Athletic Department released a statement that Associate Head Coach Vonn Read will be taking over as Acting Head Coach for the 2021-2022 season.
Kokomo, INiuk.edu

John Kenger named next IU Kokomo women’s basketball coach

KOKOMO, Ind. — John Kenger has been named the head coach of the Indiana University Kokomo women’s basketball program, director of athletics Greg Cooper announced on Thursday. "I am excited to welcome John as our next women's basketball coach," said Cooper. "His successful head coaching experience in the NAIA and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy