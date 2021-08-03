Clinton County Family YMCA Unveils New Diabetes Prevention Program
In partnership with IU Health, Healthy Communities, and United Way, the Clinton County Family YMCA is excited to announce the All Foods, Fit! Diabetes and Chronic Disease Prevention Program! Starting Thursday, August 26th and running 12 weeks through November 11, this program, with updated curriculum and a new fast-track style, will help those at risk of diabetes and other chronic health issues to understand how to adopt a healthy lifestyle.clintoncountydailynews.com
