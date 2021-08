BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – The first History Buff Bowl will be held on Sunday, August 8 at Brentwood City Hall, located at 5211 Maryland Way, from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Modeled after the game show Jeopardy, five teams will compete in a “Battle of the Minds” to prove adults also know their American History. The free event is sponsored by the Brentwood Historic Commission. Community members are welcome to watch live, in-person or you can also view the show live on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/BrentwoodTNHistoricCommission/