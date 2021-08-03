Cancel
Financial Reports

JAL Group Posts Narrower Loss In Q1; Revenue Up 74.1% - Quick Facts

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 3 days ago

(RTTNews) - The JAL Group (JAPSY.OB) reported a first-quarter loss attributable to owners of the parent of 57.9 billion yen compared to a loss of 93.7 billion yen, previous year. EBIT was a loss of 82.6 billion yen, for the quarter. First-quarter revenue rose by 74.1% year on year to...

