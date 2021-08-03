Cancel
FTSE 100 Edges Higher On Earnings

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 3 days ago

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks eked out modest gains on Tuesday as a set of upbeat earnings results from the likes of Standard Chartered and BP Plc supported optimism around a faster economic recovery. The benchmark FTSE 100 rose 26 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,107 after gaining 0.7 percent on...

