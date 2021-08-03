FTSE 100 Edges Higher On Earnings

HSBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. HSBC presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.