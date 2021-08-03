Tokyo Olympics Day 11: Biles, Durant, U.S. water polo women make statements

What once was routine often only seemed that way. The U.S. men's basketball team used to destroy the opposition, first in the amateur era and then again then pros joined the Olympics. Other countries caught up with their own collections of pros, and the U.S. program needed to retool to get back on top. This year, though, the team has looked vulnerable with exhibition losses and a loss in the its Olympic opener. But Olympic veteran Kevin Durant and the U.S. men won Tuesday's quarterfinal showdown with Ricky Rubio and a tough Spanish team. (STORY)