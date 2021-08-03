Genealogy Workshop Set for Library

The Frankfort Community Public Library (FCPL) is holding a genealogy workshop in the Earl J. Culver Genealogy Area on Friday, August 13, 5-9 p.m. Genealogists may use all the research resources available at the library, including Ancestry Library Edition, HeritageQuest, microfilm of Clinton County newspapers, books, family files, and Clinton County Court files. FCPL’s Genealogy Coordinator will be on-hand to answer any questions and to give suggestions for getting past those brick walls.