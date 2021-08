Highlighted by a five-run fourth inning, the Westfield Starfires defeated the Nashua Silver Knights 9-5 on Thursday at Holman Stadium. After three scoreless frames to open the game, the Starfires (26-30) used the long ball to race out to a 5-0 lead. First, a Cole Bartels (Penn State) walk was followed up by a two-run home run for Cam Meyer (Georgetown) to put Westfield ahead 2-0. With two runners on base and one out, the Starfires extended their advantage when Traverse Briana (Salem State) launched the first pitch he saw from Silver Knights pitcher Zach Gitschler over the fence for a three-run shot.