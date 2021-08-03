An Early Prediction of the Toronto Maple Leafs Lines Next Season
The Toronto Maple Leafs have already made some moves to change the look of their lines for next season. We predict what they’ll be for their opening game. Hockey is on a break for the summer but that only means excitement for the sport is heating up. The NHL UFA window opened on Wednesday to a frenzy of signings. The Toronto Maple Leafs were among the group trying to quickly snatch up new talent to replace the players they lost to other clubs.editorinleaf.com
Comments / 0