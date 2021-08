Votto went 1-for-3 with a home run, a walk and three RBI in Monday's loss to the Cubs. Votto blasted his 15th homer of the season off Kyle Hendricks in the second inning, but he didn't stop contributing there. He also drove Wade Miley home with a sac fly in the third and added an RBI walk in the fifth. The veteran first baseman might not be the player he once was, but he has been seeing the ball well of late, collecting hits in seven of his last eight contests -- a span in which he's batted .414 with a 1.397 OPS.