Jalen Johnson knew something few others did – including some members of his family. He was going to be drafted by the Hawks. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was preparing to go on stage at Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn and announce that Kai Jones would be selected with the 19th overall pick. Johnson was sitting on the floor with other future NBA players waiting their turn to head to the spotlight. That’s when the phone rang. It was Johnson’s agent informing him that he would be next.