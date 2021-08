Those who have never owned a hot tub before might not have even considered that you regularly need to change the water. Hot tubs are closed systems which means that freshwater isn’t being introduced. And although regularly adding sanitizing chemicals will inhibit the growth of bacteria and mold, over time, dirt, oils and other contaminants will build up and may cause it to smell, turn cloudy or irritate the skin. For this reason, it’s important to change the water regularly. How often to change hot tub water? This article will run through different scenarios.