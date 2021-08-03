Just Listed | Outstanding in Ocean Dunes | 1409 Ocean Dunes Circle

Boasting an amazing location, wow, what a lifestyle this home can offer you! 123 Ocean Ave is ideally located with the Rhode Island Yacht Club just a few doors down, a short walk to historic Pawtuxet Village shops and dining, and a quick 10 minute drive to downtown Providence. Or take an even shorter walk to Stillhouse cove where you can overlook the marina and launch your kayak. This American Foursquare home has retained all of its charm with a wide welcoming front porch, beautiful original woodwork, wide center stairs, high ceilings, and last but not least, gorgeous, original segmented windows. As you enter the house, you'll notice the craftsman style entry ways, hardwood flooring and nice flow of the living space. Peek-a-boo views of the water can be seen out of the 1st and 2nd floor rear windows. This truly efficient design makes use of all space with 4 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. A full dry basement and a stand-up attic with interior stairs offer expansion and storage possibilities. Head out through the sun porch off the back of the house to the completely fenced, private yard with views of the water and marina. A detached 2 car garage - rare in Edgewood - with newly paved driveway offers additional storage opportunities and a nice view of Stillhouse Cove. A true Edgewood gem in a highly sought after location!