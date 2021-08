Now that guidelines have been received by state and local health officials, Duchesne County School District provided an update on their COVID-19 protocols. COVID-19 vaccination is not required and face masks are not mandatory. COVID testing will not be required in most circumstances, including extracurricular activities. State law, however, dictates that if a school has more than 30 positive COVID-19 cases then non-immunized students must be tested to remain at school in person. Non-vaccinated students who are exposed to COVID-19 and choose not to wear a mask at school will move to remote learning for up to 10 days under the direction of their regular classroom teachers. To review the entire list of protocols, visit the www.dcsd.org homepage and click on ‘COVID-19 Information’ under the ‘District Information’ tab.