In three years as Detroit Red Wings General Manager, Steve Yzerman has almost completely changed the roster. When he was hired, he asked fans for patience. No timeline was put in place as to when the Red Wings would be competitive again. One thing we have learned about Steve Yzerman is to never doubt his ability to put a team together. The 2021 season, although shortened, was the first sign of an improved on-ice product. When can Detroit fans expect a return to the playoffs? There are several reasons for optimism.