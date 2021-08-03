Cancel
Ohio State's Kalen Etzler hoping to make most of 'tough' decision to redshirt

Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKalen Etzler had been committed to Ohio State for nearly a year when the conversation began. It was the tail end of his junior year at Convoy (Ohio) Crestview, and the small forward wasn’t putting on weight like he had hoped. With the world in lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, Etzler and the Ohio State coaches started to look ahead at what his first season with the Buckeyes might look like.

WorldPosted by
Reuters

Resurgent Taliban take provincial capital, kill Afghan govt spokesman

KABUL, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents captured an Afghan provincial capital and killed the government's senior media officer in Kabul on Friday amid a deteriorating security situation as U.S. and other foreign troops withdraw. A police spokesman in southern Nimroz province said the capital Zaranj had fallen to the...
Sturgis, SDPosted by
The Hill

Thousands of bikers descend on Sturgis amid delta spread fears

The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicked off in South Dakota on Friday, with thousands of bikers descending on the streets of the Black Hills region despite warnings from health experts that the event will further fuel surges of the highly contagious delta variant. The annual gathering, which was labeled a...

