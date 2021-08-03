Cancel
NFL

Giants Now: Matt Peart makes top 25 prospects list

By Matt Citak
giants.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESPN recently ranked the NFL's top 25 young players that they believe could "level up" in 2021, and Giants offensive tackle Matt Peart landed at No. 20. As ESPN's Rivers McCown writes, "Somewhat of an afterthought in a tackle-rich class, Peart got hit with a critique of 'why is a guy this physically talented rated a two-star recruit and sent to Connecticut?' Well, because he's from Jamaica and didn't play football until high school. Peart is a physical dream, with a 6-foot-7 frame and 36 5/8th-inch arm length that is built to be an obstacle. He ran a 5.06-second 40-yard dash with that physique, which would be impressive for any offensive tackle."

