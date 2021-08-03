Giants Now: Matt Peart makes top 25 prospects list

The New York Giants have an unresolved position at right tackle, with second-year player Matt Peart and veteran Nate Solder expected to battle it out for the starting job. Peart, who enjoyed 150 total snaps last year on the offensive line is looking to take a step forward in his progression. He worked diligently this off-season to lean out and add more muscle mass, helping him physically. However, everything boils down to the fundamentals at some point. If Peart can approve his pass-blocking snaps and technique, he could find himself starting in 2021 opposite Andrew Thomas, the fourth overall pick last year.