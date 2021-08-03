Cancel
Nebraska State

A North Platte Native Has Announced Plans to Run for Nebraska State School Board District 7

 3 days ago

Elizabeth Tegtmeier has announced her campaign for the Nebraska State School Board. As the District 7 Representative, she will be a strong voice for western Nebraska values and promises to protect Nebraska’s children from harmful ideologies that promote racially divisive ideas and inappropriate sexual content. “The proposed state health standards have revealed that our current board is trying to include information in school curriculum that falls under the jurisdiction of the parents. This board needs to stay in its lane.”

